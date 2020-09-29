Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.04. Hill-Rom reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 78.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $82.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

