Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $532.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) to announce $532.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $537.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $527.50 million. Foundation Building Materials reported sales of $564.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Foundation Building Materials.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $486.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.22%. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foundation Building Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of FBM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,174. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.65. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 27.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.