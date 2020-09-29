Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) will announce ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Beyondspring’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Beyondspring posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyondspring will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beyondspring.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beyondspring from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyondspring has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Beyondspring in the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Beyondspring stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,912. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. Beyondspring has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $411.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.02.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

