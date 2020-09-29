Zacks: Analysts Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.05 Million

Brokerages predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report $157.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.38 million and the lowest is $152.72 million. TowneBank reported sales of $145.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $613.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $608.06 million to $619.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $564.85 million, with estimates ranging from $548.40 million to $581.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.23. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $162.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in TowneBank by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TowneBank by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOWN stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,700. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

