Zacks: Analysts Expect International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.89 Million

Brokerages expect that International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) will announce sales of $97.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.70 million and the highest is $100.55 million. International Seaways reported sales of $71.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $468.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.70 million to $478.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $401.72 million, with estimates ranging from $337.51 million to $460.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $139.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.55 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Pareto Securities lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Fearnley Fonds cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of INSW stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.47. 7,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,187. The firm has a market cap of $402.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of -0.02. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 16.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 218.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 141.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

