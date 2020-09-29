Zacks: Analysts Expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $2,675,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,490.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $422,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,539 shares of company stock worth $5,861,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 165.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,216,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after buying an additional 2,627,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 22.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,522,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,997 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 238.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,853,000 after acquiring an additional 859,373 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 56.5% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,919,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,662,000 after acquiring an additional 692,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 22.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,892,000 after acquiring an additional 664,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $48.96 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

