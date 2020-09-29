Zacks: Analysts Expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Highwoods Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Highwoods Properties.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Thomas P. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at about $772,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 47.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.