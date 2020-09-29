Zacks: Analysts Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.45. Hanesbrands reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

NYSE:HBI opened at $15.79 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 32,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,847,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,144,000 after buying an additional 2,838,488 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,341,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,168 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,256,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,982,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,684 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

