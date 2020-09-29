Zacks: Analysts Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.45. Haemonetics reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HAE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $87.77 on Friday. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 62,028 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

