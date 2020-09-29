Zacks: Analysts Expect ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.77. ABM Industries posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. ABM Industries’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. CL King upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $131,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,793 shares of company stock worth $1,137,999 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $370,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 21.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,720,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABM traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $36.88. 8,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

