Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Yext posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yext.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on YEXT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

YEXT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 19,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,386. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

In other news, insider Jim Steele sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $101,110.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,198.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,026,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,541,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,560 shares of company stock worth $7,683,829. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Yext by 263.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 67.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 35.3% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.