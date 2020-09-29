Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Kura Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KURA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

In other news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 98,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $2,838,481.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,354.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,742,506. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 787,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 400,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76,668 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KURA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.45 and a quick ratio of 18.45. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.43.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

