Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.32. Jeld-Wen reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jeld-Wen.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Jeld-Wen’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. BofA Securities raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,851,000 after buying an additional 3,627,176 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,934,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 9.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,641,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 142,601 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,276,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 262,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 61,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JELD traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,824. Jeld-Wen has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jeld-Wen (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.