Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heico’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.39. Heico reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Heico will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heico.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Heico had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $386.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Heico from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

In other Heico news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,438.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,800. 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $105.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Heico has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $134.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heico (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.