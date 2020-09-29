Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Will Post Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) to post earnings of $2.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. HCA Healthcare reported earnings of $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $11.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $13.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $12.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.89.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $353,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $121.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

