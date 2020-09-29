Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post $3.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.76 and the highest is $4.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings of $3.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $10.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.26 to $12.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $20.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.77 to $26.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,155.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after acquiring an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $192,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,263.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.22, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,384.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,256.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,011.80.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

