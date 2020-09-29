Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Will Post Earnings of $10.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) will report earnings of $10.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.26. Cable One reported earnings per share of $8.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $45.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $44.98 to $45.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $47.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.42 to $51.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,762.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,823.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,752.67. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,044.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,701.22, for a total transaction of $546,091.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,385.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total value of $589,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,983,077 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

