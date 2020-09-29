Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to Post $10.83 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) will report $10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $11.26 and the lowest is $9.88. Cable One posted earnings of $8.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $45.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $44.98 to $45.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $47.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.42 to $51.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.82 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

In related news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,701.22, for a total transaction of $546,091.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,385.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total transaction of $589,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,983,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cable One by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cable One by 62.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cable One by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 8.1% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One during the first quarter worth about $337,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,762.68 on Friday. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,044.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,823.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,752.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

