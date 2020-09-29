Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the August 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on YARIY shares. ValuEngine cut Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

