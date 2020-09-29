Yamaha Corp (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamaha Corp (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yamaha in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS YAMCY opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. Yamaha has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88.

Yamaha Corporation engages in musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company offers pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

