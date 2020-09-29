Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Xcel Energy reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

XEL stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $68.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,661. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.91. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,848,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 856,178 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,027,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,204 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 896,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

