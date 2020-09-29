XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Update

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,981. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 164.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 26.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 22.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 9.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter.

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

