XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Update

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
XAI OCTAGON FR/COM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,981. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $9.10.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%.
About XAI OCTAGON FR/COM
There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.
Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.