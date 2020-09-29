Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $985.65 million and $31.16 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $10,711.67 or 1.00391169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00045773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001667 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000727 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00152753 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 92,017 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

