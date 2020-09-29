WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,063 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOPEY stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WOPEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

