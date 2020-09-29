Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the August 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.74. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $82.25.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.