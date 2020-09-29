WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s score:

Shares of WIMHY traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,003. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

