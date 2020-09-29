Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $35.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $27.34 on Friday. Avient has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Avient will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

