Waves Community Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.00 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001199 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $3.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00261466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00089527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.01597539 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00180550 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

