Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Washington Federal have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company doesn't have a decent earnings surprise history. The company's earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the other three occasions. Near-zero interest rates and the Federal Reserve’s accommodative monetary policy stance are expected to hamper the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) and revenue growth to some extent in the near term. Moreover, continuously increasing operating expenses (given the banks investment in technology upgrades) makes us apprehensive. While continued growth in loan balance and a strong liquidity position are expected to continue supporting profitability, elevated operating expenses will likely hamper the bottom line to an extent in the quarters ahead.”

WAFD has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Federal from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Washington Federal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.17.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $38.18.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $920,447.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,378 shares of company stock valued at $171,336. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 68.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 16.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

