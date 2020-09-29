Waltonchain Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN and Huobi. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $26.63 million and approximately $312.11 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.76 or 0.03321983 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00049966 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,655,521 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Binance, Kucoin, Bithumb, Huobi, Cobinhood, DragonEX, COSS, Allbit, HitBTC, OKEx and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

