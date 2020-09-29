Waitr (WTRH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Waitr (NASDAQ: WTRH) recently:

9/26/2020 – Waitr was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

9/25/2020 – Waitr was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

9/24/2020 – Waitr was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/17/2020 – Waitr was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/25/2020 – Waitr was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/13/2020 – Waitr was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/7/2020 – Waitr had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.00.

Shares of WTRH stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.33. 54,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,553,876. Waitr Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $375.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -4.30.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. The firm had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waitr by 14.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waitr by 35.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

