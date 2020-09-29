Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

WTRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Waitr in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Waitr from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.94.

NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $375.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. Waitr has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waitr will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Waitr by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Waitr by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

