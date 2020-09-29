VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (VWAGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.367 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

VWAGY stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $45.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VWAGY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

