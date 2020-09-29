Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. 3,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,044. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

