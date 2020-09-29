Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Village Super Market from a c rating to an a- rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $357.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Village Super Market has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $28.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

In other news, EVP John Sumas sold 10,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $290,486.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,701.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after acquiring an additional 30,819 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 368,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 194,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,425 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 129,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 122,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 83,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.