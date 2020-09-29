VIG Price Tops $0.0056 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. One VIG token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $8,411.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIG has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00045846 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,702.75 or 1.00257295 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00629379 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01212648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00109462 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,698,958 tokens. VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

