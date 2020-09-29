Vidulum (VDL) Market Cap Tops $146,101.94

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $146,101.94 and $18,115.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vidulum has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002379 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

