Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Update

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a growth of 212.6% from the August 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 126,642 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,061,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 91,283 shares during the period.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

VSDA opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.