VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $81.00

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus cut shares of VF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of VF from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.65.

NYSE:VFC opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. VF has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 86.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VF will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of VF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,007,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in VF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in VF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in VF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

