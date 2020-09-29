Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) to post $309.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $319.50 million and the lowest is $299.00 million. Verso posted sales of $616.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $1.74. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.00 million.

VRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BWS Financial cut Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Verso stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. 17,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.84. Verso has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Verso’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Verso by 278.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Verso by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Verso in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Verso by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

