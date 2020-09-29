Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Verra Mobility posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.75 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.51. 12,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,618. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,544,000 after purchasing an additional 477,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Verra Mobility by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,860,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 391,230 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Verra Mobility by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 189,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 59,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 103,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

