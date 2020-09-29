Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VET. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.85.

VET stock opened at C$3.40 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.20 and a 12 month high of C$22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $538.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.85.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.84) by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$193.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

