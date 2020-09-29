Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.85.

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$3.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.85. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.20 and a 12 month high of C$22.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.38.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.84) by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$193.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

