Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $402.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.55. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $139.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.53 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 106.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

