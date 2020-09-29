Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Short Interest Up 45.8% in September

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,980,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Shares of NYSE VET traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. 53,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,721. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $402.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $17.07.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 106.73%. The business had revenue of $139.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.53 million.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

