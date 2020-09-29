VeriumReserve (VRM) Market Cap Hits $382,248.02

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $382,248.02 and $379.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeriumReserve Profile

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,911,857 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

