VeriME (VME) Trading Down 14.7% This Week

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. One VeriME token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. VeriME has a market cap of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VeriME

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

