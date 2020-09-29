Verge Trading Up 1.4% This Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Verge has a total market cap of $68.33 million and $1.11 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Bitbns and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00422644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,364,856,143 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Gate.io, BiteBTC, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Graviex, Crex24, Upbit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Binance, TradeOgre, Bitbns, YoBit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, LiteBit.eu and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

