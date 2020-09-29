Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Up 178.1% in September

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 178.1% from the August 31st total of 532,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,297,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.57. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $83.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

