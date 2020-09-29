Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the August 31st total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.18 and a 12 month high of $113.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.33.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 23,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 34,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.