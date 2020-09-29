Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the August 31st total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.18 and a 12 month high of $113.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.33.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
